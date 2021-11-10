Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 141,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,665 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,231,000 after buying an additional 1,292,652 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 977,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,447,000 after buying an additional 895,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

JEF traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $42.39. 16,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,567. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

