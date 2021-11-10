IBI Group (TSE:IBG) PT Raised to C$16.00

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Laurentian from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBG. TD Securities upped their target price on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial upped their target price on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.64.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBI Group stock opened at C$13.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. IBI Group has a 12 month low of C$6.64 and a 12 month high of C$13.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.82. The firm has a market cap of C$411.90 million and a PE ratio of 27.86.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.