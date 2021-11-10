Ï„Bitcoin Price Up 23.2% This Week (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12,538.02 or 0.18799921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $52,174.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00077008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00078326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00102163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,858.15 or 1.00249348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,708.72 or 0.07060415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00020334 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

