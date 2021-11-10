Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) to report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Icosavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icosavax will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Icosavax.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million.

ICVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target on the stock.

ICVX stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,548. Icosavax has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICVX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

About Icosavax

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

