IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $4.88 on Friday, reaching $624.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,464. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $421.15 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $648.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.12.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.