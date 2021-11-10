IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.300-$8.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $629.26. 244,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,464. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $421.15 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $649.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.63.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $643.80.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

