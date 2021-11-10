IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$59.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.25.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$51.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.05. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.34 and a 52 week high of C$51.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.25%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

