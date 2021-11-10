II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIVI. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $638,164 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in II-VI by 107.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 86,136 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $4,576,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in II-VI by 454.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 67,137 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the second quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 28.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of II-VI stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $64.21. 2,934,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,391. II-VI has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.07.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

