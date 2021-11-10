II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. II-VI updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.950 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.75 to $0.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. II-VI has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $638,164 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

