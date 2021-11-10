Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 1,122,200 Shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Ikarian Capital LLC decreased its position in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 98.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,122,200 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Onconova Therapeutics were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONTX. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

