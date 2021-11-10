iMedia Brands (IMBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.55 million. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. On average, analysts expect iMedia Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IMBI opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $130.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iMedia Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of iMedia Brands worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

