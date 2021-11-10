IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

IMIAY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of IMIAY stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IMI has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6414 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

