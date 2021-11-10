Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Immunovant by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George V. Migausky bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Atul Pande purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,247 shares of company stock valued at $243,805. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

