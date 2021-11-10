Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Down to $93.96

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.96, but opened at $91.03. Inari Medical shares last traded at $91.08, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 193.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.60.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $406,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,900 shares of company stock valued at $21,197,507. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

