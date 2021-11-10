Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1,603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $516.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.42. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

