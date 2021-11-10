InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InflaRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

InflaRx stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

