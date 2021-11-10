Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

INGR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $70.69 and a twelve month high of $99.88.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ingredion by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.9% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ingredion by 7.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

