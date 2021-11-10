Ink Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $485,730.02 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $485,730.02 and approximately $207.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00050735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.85 or 0.00227125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00092343 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.