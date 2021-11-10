Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.18. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 21.27%.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

