Insider Buying: Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Acquires 6,557 Shares of Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 6,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TARA stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $87.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 689,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.