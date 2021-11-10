Insider Buying: Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Director Lee D. Roberts bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UIS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,604,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,394,000 after acquiring an additional 509,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,050,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,334,000 after acquiring an additional 127,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,597,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,433,000 after acquiring an additional 99,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

