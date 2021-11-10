Insider Selling: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Insider Sells 3,050 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.57. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -104.13 and a beta of 1.73. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on APPN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.2% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

