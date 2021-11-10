Insider Selling: Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) CEO Sells 13,400 Shares of Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $160.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.64. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Assurant by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Assurant by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Assurant by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Assurant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

