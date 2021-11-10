Insider Selling: Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) VP Sells 5,755 Shares of Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $189,569.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $360.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVNW. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after purchasing an additional 277,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 285,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 175,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 176,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

