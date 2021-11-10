Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) VP Sells 6,329 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $394,106.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $63.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after buying an additional 84,664 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,635,000 after buying an additional 766,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after buying an additional 60,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after buying an additional 89,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 590,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 63,426 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

