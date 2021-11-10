Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $131,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in BigCommerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

