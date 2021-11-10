Insider Selling: Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP Sells 4,109 Shares of Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BXP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.83 and a 200 day moving average of $114.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,389,000 after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,160 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,347,000 after purchasing an additional 64,930 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

