Insider Selling: Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP Sells 4,109 Shares of Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BXP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.83 and a 200 day moving average of $114.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $124.24.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,389,000 after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,160 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,347,000 after purchasing an additional 64,930 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
