Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells 16,625 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,461,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Confluent stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,468,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,948. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,553,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFLT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.96.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

