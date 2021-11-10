Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells 12,600 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $352,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CRNX traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. 229,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,295. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

CRNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

