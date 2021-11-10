Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells 12,600 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $352,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CRNX traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. 229,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,295. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.
CRNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
