Insider Selling: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Sells 6,912 Shares of Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
LHX stock opened at $224.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.52. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
