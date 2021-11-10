Insider Selling: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Sells 6,912 Shares of Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LHX stock opened at $224.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.52. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.