Insider Selling: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Bowen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $502,810.43.

On Monday, August 16th, Eric Bowen sold 3,767 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $201,948.87.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.39. 738,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,459. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,547,000 after purchasing an additional 852,859 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,126,000 after buying an additional 802,475 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $28,728,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.