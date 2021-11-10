Insider Selling: Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) CEO Sells 998 Shares of Stock

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $81,925.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $61.12 and a 12-month high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 29.07%. Analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

