Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $12,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

Shares of Usio stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01. Usio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $148.58 million, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Usio by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Usio by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Usio by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP lifted its stake in Usio by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 885,035 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

