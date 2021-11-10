InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Releases Earnings Results

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 403.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%.

Shares of InspireMD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,523. The company has a market cap of $33.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.75. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

Get InspireMD alerts:

In other news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 22,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $93,223.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of InspireMD as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.