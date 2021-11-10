Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,019,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,259,475. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $206.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. Intel has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.