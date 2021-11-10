Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.17) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.40). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $572.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

