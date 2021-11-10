InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,700 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,020 ($65.59).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,168 ($67.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £9.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -6,525.00. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,368 ($57.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,785.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,865.72.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.