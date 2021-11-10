International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.09. 42,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,210. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $113.48 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.59. The firm has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

