International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s current price.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 210 ($2.74).

IAG opened at GBX 173.70 ($2.27) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 166.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 178.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The company has a market cap of £8.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 106.15 ($1.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

