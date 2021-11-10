Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.56.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$18.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.96 and a 52 week high of C$18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 9.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In related news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 305,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,352,007.50.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.