Invesco Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend by 48.8% over the last three years.

NYSE VBF opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Fund has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $21.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

