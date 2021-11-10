Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 308.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 86.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $191,000.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PTH opened at $164.32 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $137.73 and a 1 year high of $193.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.63 and a 200-day moving average of $162.59.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.