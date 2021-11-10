Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607,863 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $204,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.59. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.61 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

