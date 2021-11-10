Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,338,889 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 109,760 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $193,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. State Street Corp grew its position in Xilinx by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 762.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after buying an additional 1,476,313 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $125,505,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 89.7% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,289,000 after buying an additional 672,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,078,874 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $300,689,000 after buying an additional 652,320 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $205.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.16. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $213.27.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

