Invesco Ltd. Has $188.23 Million Holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,109,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,432 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 62.66% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF worth $188,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 223.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 120,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 83,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

