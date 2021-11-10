Invesco Ltd. Sells 63,467 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,467 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $183,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Nucor by 40.2% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor stock opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $103.29.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

