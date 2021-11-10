Invesco Ltd. Sells 884,393 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 884,393 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.40% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $207,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

