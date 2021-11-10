Invesco Ltd. Sells 92,871 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,871 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $211,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,846 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,878,000 after buying an additional 737,057 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,795,000 after buying an additional 483,395 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,946,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $296,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,919 shares of company stock valued at $42,604,435 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $178.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

