Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 30th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0524 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 17.6% over the last three years.
Shares of VKQ stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $14.15.
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
