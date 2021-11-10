Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 30th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0524 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 17.6% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of VKQ stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.05% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.