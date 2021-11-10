Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 125.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 766,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 425,997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $15,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,628,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 191,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 126,365 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,148 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 161,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,809,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,358,000 after acquiring an additional 445,388 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

